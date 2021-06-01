American International Group Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

TCBI stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

