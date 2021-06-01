American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post sales of $60.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.12 million and the highest is $61.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $262.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 56,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

