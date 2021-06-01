Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,260,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $292,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.88 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

