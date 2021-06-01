Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

