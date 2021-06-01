Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.21. The company had a trading volume of 67,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,042. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.