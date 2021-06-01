Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on LOTZ. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at about $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,003. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

