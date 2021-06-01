Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $2.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.14. Generac reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

GNRC stock traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.73. 17,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,333. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a 52 week low of $101.72 and a 52 week high of $364.00.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

