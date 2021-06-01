Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.