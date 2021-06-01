Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,206. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

