Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. OPKO Health reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 825,000 shares of company stock worth $3,099,000 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in OPKO Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 340,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,327. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

