Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.94. Silgan reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Silgan by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

