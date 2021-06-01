Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 4,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,630. The stock has a market cap of $439.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

