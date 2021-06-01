Analysts Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post sales of $251.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.27 million and the highest is $255.10 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $239.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,484. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

