Analysts Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $892.77 million to $1.13 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,645,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,771,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.34. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.17.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

