Analysts Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after buying an additional 926,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ENI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the period.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

