Analysts Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRC opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

