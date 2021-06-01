Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,150 shares of company stock worth $163,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.