Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.