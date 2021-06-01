Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. 899,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,048. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.