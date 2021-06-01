Analysts Set Expectations for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $321.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 300,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

