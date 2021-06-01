Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $35.89

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 10,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

