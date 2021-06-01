Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target at $8.31

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 770,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.