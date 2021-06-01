Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 4,145

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145 ($54.15).

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock traded up GBX 127 ($1.66) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,048 ($65.95). The company had a trading volume of 458,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,421. The stock has a market cap of £9.25 billion and a PE ratio of -48.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,042.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,906.24. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 3,445 ($45.01) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.