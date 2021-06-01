Analysts Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) PT at €28.43

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.43 ($33.45).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEN. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

ETR JEN traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €24.18 ($28.45). 46,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €19.67 ($23.14) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

