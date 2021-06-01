Analysts Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT at $23.25

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 8,542 shares valued at $152,623. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

