Analysts Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) PT at $49.80

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

