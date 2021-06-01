Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $16.86

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTVE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. 285,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,687. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.