Analysts Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after buying an additional 180,529 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. 2,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $545.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

