Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $68.38

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.38.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.44 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60,214 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 56.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

