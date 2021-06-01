Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trevena (TRVN)

Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/28/2021 – Trevena was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

5/25/2021 – Trevena was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

5/22/2021 – Trevena was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

5/12/2021 – Trevena was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Trevena, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 128,184 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

