Analyzing The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) & AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A AXIS Capital 3.63% 2.03% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Seibels Bruce Group and AXIS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIS Capital 1 2 1 0 2.00

AXIS Capital has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and AXIS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.94 -$120.42 million ($2.08) -25.79

The Seibels Bruce Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AXIS Capital.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

