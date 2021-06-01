Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $431,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 121,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,946. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

