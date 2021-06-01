Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. 3,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,063. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

