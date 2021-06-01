Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.81. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,525. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.