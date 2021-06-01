Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

