AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 29th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

