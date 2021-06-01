APIX Market Cap Hits $7.68 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $185,930.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 57% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00082011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.83 or 0.01016185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.85 or 0.09740038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00091801 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.