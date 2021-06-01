Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

AMEH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

