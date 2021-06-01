Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
AMEH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.