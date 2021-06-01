Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce $3.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,159. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

