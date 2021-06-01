ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ARC Resources traded as high as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 854939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

