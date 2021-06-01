ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.27.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

