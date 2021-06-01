Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in May

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of ARHVF stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

