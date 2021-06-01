Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in May

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of ARHVF stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.66.
About Archer
