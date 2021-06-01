Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $848,068 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

