Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

Shares of UDEC stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

