Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

