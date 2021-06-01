Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day moving average of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

