Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $89,303,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,874,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,384,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of VER opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.