Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.30. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 187.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,277 shares of company stock worth $33,650,298 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.