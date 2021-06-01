Arizona State Retirement System Has $752,000 Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPH stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

