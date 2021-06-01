Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.87

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.87 and last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,277. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,226,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,370,000.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

